Ian Mitchell, Bassist For The Bay City Rollers, Dead At 61

(CelebrityAccess) — Ian Mitchell, a musician best known for his run as the bassist for Scottish band The Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 61.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, a rep for the band said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.”

According to Fox News, the band’s booking agent said he died from cancer.

While not a founding member of the Bay City Rollers, Mitchell joined the group in 1976 following the departure of founding member and bassist Alan Longmuir and has the distinction of being the group’s first member who was not a native of Edinburgh.

While with the band, Mitchell, who was just 17 at the time, performed on the band’s fourth original studio album “Dedication” which included the hit singles “Money Honey” and a cover of Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be with You” which peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite the initial blush of success, Mitchell left the group after 7 months.