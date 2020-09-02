Little Simz Wins Album Of The Year At The 65th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the Ivors Academy announced the winners of the 65th annual Ivor Novello Awards with British rapper Little Simz and Inflo winning the award for album of the year for Grey Area.

The prize is the first Ivor for Little Simz, who performed Gray Area, which she co-wrote with the noted producer/songwriter Inflo, who previously won an Ivor in 2017 for co-writing Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘Black Man in a White World’.

‘Giant’, which was performed and written by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, with co-writing by Jamie Hartman and Troy Miller, took the Ivor the PRS for Music Most Performed Work of 2019.

Steve Mac, the songwriter behind hits such as Mabel’s ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and ‘Mad Love’, ‘South Of The Border’ by Ed Sheeran won the Ivor for songwriter of the year while Dave and Fraser T Smith won best contemporary song for ‘Black.’

Songwriter and artist Mysie was named Rising Star Award with Apple Music, a newly-created award that includes a year-long mentoring program from Apple Music where all five nominees will receive professional guidance from an established member of the Academy.

An Academy Fellowship, intended to recognize both the creativity and talent of an established artist, was presented to Joan Armatrading MBE, “in recognition of her peerless and enduring achievements in music.”

The award was only the nineteenth fellowship presented in the Academy’s 76-year history, and Joan Armatrading joins a roster of songwriting greats including Annie Lennox OBE, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

The Ivors were originally supposed to take place in March but were postponed until September due to the pandemic. This year’s award winners were announced on The Matt Wilkinson Show on Apple Music 1 Radio.

The winners in full

Best Album

Grey Area

Written by Inflo and Little Simz

Performed by Little Simz

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Best Contemporary Song

Black

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Dave

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Original Film Score

Midsommar

Composed by Bobby Krlic

Published in the UK by A24 Music – Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Original Video Game Score

Draugen

Composed by Simon Poole

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

Age of Anxiety

Written and performed by Jamie Cullum

Published in the UK by Sentric Music Ltd

Best Television Soundtrack

Euphoria

Composed by Labrinth

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

Giant

Written by Calvin Harris, Jamie Hartman, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Troy Miller

Performed by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Reservoir Reverb Music, Warner Chappell Music and Bucks Music Group

Rising Star Award with Apple Music

Presented to Mysie

Songwriter of the Year

Presented to Steve Mac

Academy Fellowship

Presented to Joan Armatrading MBE