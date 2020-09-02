Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown Among The Additions To The ACM Awards Lineup

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music revealed the latest performers for the upcoming 55th annual ACM Awards, with Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and more joining the lineup.

Set for September 6th, the ACMs will take place in Nashville for the first time this year, taking place at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, and the Bluebird Cafe.

Other artists that are newly announced for the 2020 lineup include Kane Brown, who will perform his latest single “Worldwide Beautiful”; Eric Church, who will perform “Stick That In Your Country Song”; Mickey Guyton, who will perform her hit song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”; and Wallen will perform his multi-week No.1 hit “Whiskey Glasses.”

The latest additions to the lineup join a roster of previously announced artists that include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes. Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw.

Additional performances, collaborations and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, Keith Urban is lined up to host the dick clark productions-produced event, which will be broadcast live on CBS. As well, the awards show will e streamed and available on demand via CBS All Access.