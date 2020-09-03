Blanco Brown In The ICU Following Crash

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and recording artist Blanco Brown is in the intensive care unit in Atlanta after he was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Monday.

According to his label, BBR Music Group, Brown “suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas.”

“Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time,” BBR’s statement added.

Brown, who scored viral hits with 2019’s “The Git Up” and his current single “Just The Way” blurred the lines between country music and trap.

He’s also a Grammy-nominated producer, known for his work with the likes of Fergie, Kane Brown, and Childish Gambino.