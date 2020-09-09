The Clippers Get The Go-Ahead For Their New Arena

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The L.A. Clippers have received final approval from the Inglewood City Council for the construction of their new arena, the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center.

The current plans for the privately funded arena will see construction start in the summer of 2021, with the expectation for the project to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

When completed, the campus will include an 18,000-seat basketball arena, team practice facility and corporate offices for the L.A. Clippers.

As part of the deal, the Clippers will purchase the publicly owned property the arena will be situated on for a total purchase price of $66.25 million.

“Today is a new chapter for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, as we move from the land use entitlement process and look toward construction,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “Every part of IBEC is being designed with purpose – with an unapologetic intensity that will define the experience together for players, musical talent and fans alike. This arena will prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that there is no replacement for live basketball and entertainment.”

While the project is currently known as the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, the Clippers announced last month that they’ve partnered with CAA to find a naming rights partner for the venue.