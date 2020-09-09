The Idles Announce Expanded European/UK Tour For 2021

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British post-punk band Idles has ambitiously announced an expanded string of dates for their planned tour of the Uk and Europe for the spring and summer of 2021.

The latest round of dates expands on the band’s previously announce tour which is planned to start on May 7th at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and now will conclude on July 5th at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany.

Newly announced dates include planned performances in Milan, Paris, Lisbon, Madrid, and Germany, as well as a 4-night run at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, which has almost fully sold out.

Idles will be touring in support of their upcoming album “Ultra Mono” which is slated to hit the shelves on September 25th via Partisan Records.

Formed in 2009 by Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), Adam Devonshire (bass) and Jon Beavis (drums), the Idles broke through in 2017 with their debut LP Brutalism.