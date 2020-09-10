Hipgnosis Songs Fund Acquires Big Deal Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merck Mercuriadis’ music IP investment marketplace Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, announced the acquisition of Big Deal Music Group.

Big Deal, which is positioned as a boutique full service music publisher, represents a catalog that includes Shawn Mendes’ “Stiches”, Panic At the Disco’s “High Hopes”, and One Direction’s “Story of My Life” among numerous others.

Artist clients include Dillion Francis, My Morning Jacket, Pavement, Rosann Cash, The Black Angels, and Underworld among others.

The deal will also see Hipgnosis leverage Big Deal’s existing U.S. Administ ration business Words & Music, allowing Hipgnosis to assume administration for several significant third party catalogues including Beggars Music, Mushroom Music Publishing, Gary Numan, Notable Music, Native Tongue, Goo Goo Dolls, Hooe & The Blowfish and Underworld.

As well, the acquisition also includes ongoing joint ventures with The Big Family – with Julian Bunetta, John Ryan and Damon Bunetta; Nice Life – with Ricky Reed, Larry Wade and Brad Haering; Mad Decent – with Diplo and Kevin Kusatsu; and the And The Writer Is podcast – with Ross Golan, Joe London and Megahouse Music.

As part of the acquisition, Big Deal Music will be rebranded to Hipgnosis Songs Group, effective immediately. Big Deal founder Kenny MacPherson will act as CEO of the rebranded label services company, reporting to Hipgnosis Songs’ Founder, and CEO Merck Mercuriadis.

Co-Presidents Casey Robison and along with founders Jamie Cerreta, Executive Vice President Dave Ayers from Big Deal’s New York office as well as Senior Vice President Pete Robinson from the Nashville division will also continue in their roles after signing five-year deals.

“Over the last two years it has been my privilege to assemble and work with a world class team of individuals of the highest caliber. With this acquisition, and following the appointment of Ted Cockle and Amy Thomson earlier this week, the scale and quality of people working with me to drive shareholder returns reaches new heights and sets our company on the path for the next chapter of its growth. This is a best in class team and we now have the resource to be on top of every song’s destiny all day every day and I’m delighted to welcome Kenny, Casey, Jamie, Dave, Pete and the other 30 plus new team members into the Hipgnosis Family.”