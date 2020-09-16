Motown Records Launches In The UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Motown president Ethiopia Habtemariam and EMI Records president Rebecca Allen announced that the iconic Motown brand has expanded across the Atlantic with the launch of Motown Records UK.

To oversee Motown’s UK division, Allen has promoted Rob Pascoe to the new position of Managing Director of Motown Records UK and Afryea Henry-Fontaine to Marketing Director with additional team members to be announced in the coming weeks.

Motown UK will be the dedicated home for releases from Motown US’s catalog, as well as a new generation of British artists, the label said.

Both Pascoe and Henry-Fontaine have played a key role in the revitalization of Motown Records, helping to develop artists such as Lil Yachty, Migos, and Lil Baby in the UK and signing artists such as City Girls to the label.

“The music of Motown has long influenced British culture and continues to provide the ultimate creative inspiration for generations of artists and fans. With the launch of Motown Records in the UK, with a dedicated team and resources, we’re looking forward to bringing the music of this culture-defining label and its artists to the widest possible audiences as well as building an energising and inspiring new roster at the label. Rob and Afryea are two of the most inspiring executives within the music business. Having already worked incredibly closely with the Motown team in the US, I have no doubt that their energy and ambition will lead this label into a very exciting new chapter in its history,” said Rebecca Allen.