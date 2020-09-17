Bonnaroo Goes Digital For 2020 With Bonnaroo Virtual Roo-Ality

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — While the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is officially on hiatus for 2020, promoter Live Nation is planning to bring the event online with three days of music.

The Bonnaroo Virtul Roo-Ality festival will feature three days of original programming that includes new performances, and collaborations as well as archival material from past editions of the live festival.

Artists lined up to appear include Dave Matthews And Friends, The White Stripes, James Brown, Run The Jewels, Alabama Shakes, Nathaniel Rateliff, My Morning Jacket, Big Gigantic, Hayley Williams, Charli XCX, Chromeo, Action Bronson, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Bonnarootenanny (Feat. Billy Strings, Dom Flemons, & Molly Tuttle), Live From Tipitina’s Feat. Galactic & Tank And The Bangas, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Lennon Stella, and Briston Maroney, among others.

In addition to the music, the live stream will incoude original programming, additional activities and exclusive experiences throughout the three-day event.

Announced content include cooking lessons from Big Freedia, Food Conversations with Action Bronson, karaoke with Allen Stone, and Bonnaroo Campfire Tales.

The livestream will also include panel sessions, including conversations on mental health, diversity in healthcare, meditation, and the origins of gender with panelists that include everyone from filmmaker David Lynch to Charlie XCX.

As well, Bonnaroo has partnered with BACARDÍ for Cheers to Live, a series showcasing the impact of the live arts from stages of historic theaters and its impact on the local community and culture.

In each segment, a local bartender will be on hand to provide a tutorial on mixing a drink, and viewers will learn about a variety of non-profit venues in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, and Memphis, what their existence means to their community, and how they can show support.

The free livestream will air exclusively via YouTube and programming will kick off on September 24th.