Thomas Rhett And Carrie Underwood Share Artist Of The Year At 55th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — For the first time in the 55-year history of the Academy of Country Music Awards, the highest honor, Entertainer of the Year Award, went to two different people -Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood- after a tie in the voting category.

The unusual dual win marks Rhett’s first win in the Entertainer of the Year category, and a third for Underwood, setting a record for female artists in the category.

For the third year in the row, Old Dominion took home the ACM for group of the year, and also took song of the year for their hit “One Man Band” with bandmembers Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi each receiving an additional win as songwriters.

Miranda Lambert won the ACM for music event of the year for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.” The trophy was her 35th ACM, making her the most lauded artist in the awards show history.

Luke Combs took top honors for male artist of the win, and for album of the year for What You See Is What You Get.

Marin Morris won the ACM for female artist of the year and event of the year, which she shared with Lambert.

Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year marking their second win in a row in the category.

Hosted by Keith Urban, this year’s ACM Awards took place in Nashville for the first time in the awards gala’s history, with performances at the historic Ryman Auditorium, and Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Performances for the night included Taylor Swift, who returned to the ACM Awards stage to premiere “betty” the latest single from her new album Folklore. Urban performed his new single “One Too Many” with a little help from pop icon P!nk. Mickey Guyton made her solo ACM Award performance debut with “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and Blake Shelton teamed up with his wife Gwen Stefani for a duet of their latest single “Happy Anywhere.”

The on-air winners of the 55th Annual ACM Awards

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR (TIED)

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Riley Green

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffatt Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

God’s Country – Blake Shelton Producer: Scott Hendricks Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

One Man Band – Old Dominion Songwriter(s): Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC adm. by Me Gusta Music. Unfair Entertainment/Twelve6 Dogwood (ASCAP) adm. by Downtown DLJ Songs. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] *(Off Camera Award)

Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett Director: TK McKamy Producer: Dan Atchison



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)

Hillary Lindsey

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] *(Off Camera Award)

Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King Producer: Jay Joyce



Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville