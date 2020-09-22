Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 12 Ft. Darryl Hurs of Indie Week & CD Baby

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 12 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Darryl Hurs, founder of Indie Week and Director of Market Development Canada for CD Baby, about how the indie sector has been coping throughout the pandemic, Indie Week’s inaugural digital edition, and how this year’s event will place a particular emphasis on the improvement of diversity, inclusion, mental health and reconciliation within the music industry.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 12 below:

