SXSW Goes Virtual For 2021

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — South By Southwest, the annual music festival and industry conference announced that they will be bringing their programming online for 2021.

“The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We’re pleased to introduce SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide,” said SXSW CEO and Co-Founder Roland Swenson.

For the 2021 edition, organizers promise a digital experience that brings sessions, film festival screenings, music showcases, networking, and exhibitions to audiences online.

SXSW EDU Online is scheduled for March 9 – March 11, 2021 and SXSW Online will take place March 16 – Saturday, March 20, 2021.

In addition to the online programming, event organizers said they are cooperating with city officials in Austin for a physical event and said they will provide additional details when possible.

SXSW’s 2020 edition was one of the first major casualties of the pandemic in March when public health officials in Austin canceled SXSW along with its ancillary event SXSW EDU.