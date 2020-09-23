Elton John Announces Rescheduled North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Music legend Sir Elton John announced plans to return to the stage in North America in early 2022 to resume his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ which was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19.
North American dates will follow his previously announced European dates which kick off on September 1st, 2021 in Berlin.
The North American tour segment is now scheduled to resume on January 19th with a performance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with shows planned for Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will conclude with a series of select performances taking place at major stadiums around the world.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” John said in a statement via social media.
“I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well,” he added.
Ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
Rescheduled North American Elton John dates:
Jan 19, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Jan 21, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan 22, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan 25, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan 26, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan 29, 2022 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Jan 30, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Feb 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Feb 5, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Feb 8, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Feb 9, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Feb 14, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Feb 18, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Feb 19, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Feb 22, 2022 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Feb 23, 2022 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Feb 25, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
March 1, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
March 2, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
March 5, 2022 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum
March 6, 2022 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum
March 19, 2022 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
March 22, 2022 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
March 23, 2022 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
March 26, 2022 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 2, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
April 5, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 8, 2022 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
April 9, 2022 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
April 12, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
April 13, 2022 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
April 16, 2022 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
April 19, 2022 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
April 20, 2022 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
April 23, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
April 27, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Arena
April 28, 2022 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena