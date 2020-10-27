Report: Jon Ollier To Exit CAA And Launch His Own Agency

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Jon Ollier is planning to leave his post at CAA to launch his own independent talent agency.

According to IQ Magazine, several of Ollier’s high profile client roster, including Ed Sheeran (international representation), Anne-Marie and Calum Scott will be joining him at the new venture.

However, the disposition of the rest of his roster, which includes acts such as The Rifles, Muse, 2Cellos, and Cherry Glazerr, has not been disclosed.

Ollier jones CAA’s London office in 2015, after a five-year stint at the Free Trade Agency. He got his start at venerable UK talent agency Helter Skelter.

His exit from CAA was amicable, according to IQ Magazine and the agency will be offering their full support for his new venture.

“Jon has been a great colleague and friend. We wish him the very best as he pursues an entrepreneurial path, and look forward to working with him in his new role,” CAA’s Emma Banks told IQ.