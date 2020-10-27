Tencent Music Renews And Expands Its Licensing Deal With Merlin

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced that it has renewed and expanded its multi-year licensing deal with indie label digital rights agency Merlin.

Under terms of the expanded agreement, Merlin’s members will also now license content to be included on TME’s social media platform WeSing, which powers online karaoke service in China.

In addition, Merlin’s renewed partnership will continue to encompass TME’s other digital music streaming services QQ Music, KuGuo, and Kuwo music.

Merlin, whose members represent 15% of the of the global digital music market, representing tens of thousands of labels and hundreds of thousands of artists, including Armada Music, Pias, and The state51 Music Group, featuring London-based, Korean-born pop artist nijuu, singer-songwriter Donovan, rocker/10cc founder Kevin Godley, and avant garde composer and musician Cosey Fanni Tutti.

“Merlin has the world’s top musicians with a strong appeal among Chinese music fans. This collaboration not only creates a ‘music express’ for Chinese lovers of global music, but also enriches the overseas music library of online karaoke for users, to meet the demand for an international singing music and entertainment experience. TME’s strong advantages in music digital transformation, user operation, and big data management will combine with Merlin’s high-quality music content to explore the organic integration of overseas music with the Chinese digital music market.”

“We are excited to renew our agreement with Tencent and expand our strategic partnership, including the extension of our deal into the dynamic WeSing service. Merlin’s members represent the most iconic and diverse repertoire in the world,” added Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “We look forward to continuing to support our members in engaging their fans and finding new listeners for the music that resonates with them.”