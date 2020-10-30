Chartmetric Partners With SiriusXM/Pandora For Streaming Data

(CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM/Pandora has launched a partnership with Chartmetric that will see the music data analytics platform become the first third-party data host for Pandora data.

Through the partnership, Chartmetric will track metrics for Pandora through a new integration that will provide access to a market level view of streaming data for millions of artists and tracks, with both current and historical data going back to 2005.

The data is available through both Chartmetric’s Free and Premium tiers and includes metrics such as 28-day unique listener counts, daily/lifetime station adds, and daily/lifetime stream counts which will be available for both artists and individual tracks.

Additionally, Chartmetric will create several Pandora-centric charts such as top unique listener counts and top lifetime streams, as well as three of Pandora’s own weekly charts: Pandora Trendsetters, Pandora Top Spins, and Pandora Predictions.

“This close partnership with SXM/Pandora unlocks deep insights into a new and exciting listener audience,” said Chartmetric’s Jason Joven. “Pandora listeners often enjoy picking an artist to listen to and then letting the service recommend great music at the right time, which is also a boon for artists seeking new fans. This collaboration is the result of working with the great team at SiriusXM/Pandora, who we’ve looked up to for a long time in the music analytics world.”