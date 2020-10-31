Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

NASSAU, Bahamas (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Sean Connery, a Scottish actor who was best known for his portrayal of James Bond in early films of the franchise, has died. He was 90.

According to the BBC, his passing was confirmed by his son, who said the actor died in his sleep in Nassau after an illness.

Connery, who was born in Edinburgh in 1930, was the first actor to portray Ian Flemming’s James Bond character when the novels were translated to the big screen starting with the franchise’s 1962 debut “Dr. No.”

He went onto play the role in 6 other films, finally stepping away from the franchise in 1983 with “Never Say Never Again.”

His other notable films include Name of the Rose (1986), Highlander (1986), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and The Hunt for Red October (1990).

His turn as a brutal but honest Irish beat cop in prohibition-era Chicago in Brian De Palma’s 1987 film The Untouchables earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor.

He was made a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters from France in 1987 and knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

Connery is survived by his wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane.

His publicist Nancy Seltzer told the BBC that he will be buried in a private ceremony with a public memorial service planned for after the pandemic.