AEG Halts Construction On Nashville Yard

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — AEG has reportedly halted construction of its share of Nashville Yards, a sprawling entertainment complex in the works for downtown Nashville.

According to NBC affiliate WSMV, AEG pulled back on the project, stating that it wouldn’t make sense to launch the project with ongoing capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First announced in 2017, the 18-acre Nashville Yards project includes a 4,000-capacity concert venue, a luxury movie theater and bowling alley, as well as office, residential and retail space.

However, the pullback seems temporary and Michael Roth, AEG vice president of communications, told the Nashville Post that the company remains “enthusiastic” about the project and expects construction to resume in 2021.

“We have elected to pause briefly before proceeding to the next phase of construction,” Roth told the Post. “With the continued significant impacts of the COVID pandemic on our business and the economy more generally, we believe that the prospects for successful completion and opening of this exciting project will be best served by waiting until we are emerging from the pandemic before proceeding with the next phase. We do not have a definitive timetable yet, but expect that conditions will allow for a start of vertical construction sometime in 2021.”