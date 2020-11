(Hypebot) — Tomorrow, Friday, November 6th, Bandcamp will again waive all fees to aid indie artists and labels during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bandcamp’s first Friday of every month’s promotion will continue at least through the end of the year. Fans have bought well over $75 million in music and merch since March on Bandcamp first Fridays.

Fans have paid artists $608 million using Bandcamp since it launched including $13.4 million in the last 30 days.

Bandcamp Fridays 2020 Schedule

• November 6, 2020

• December 4, 2020