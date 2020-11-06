Label Legend Richard “Dickie” Kline Dead At 82

(CelebrityAccess) — Richard “Dickie” Kline, a noted label exec best known for his tenure as head of radio promotion at Atlantic Records, has died. He was 82.

According to Variety, Kline’s family said he died of natural causes on November 3rd.

A native of Brooklyn, Kline’s first music industry job came in 1958 as a sales rep at King Records.

A decade later, he was recruited by Jerry Wexler for a role at Atlantic Records, where he played a key role in the promotion of artists such as Cream, The Bee Gees, Otis Redding, Wilson Picket, and more.

He is survived by his sister, his sons, his daughter-in-law and several grandchildren.

His family is planning on a virtual memorial service with details to be announced at a later date.