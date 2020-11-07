November 2020 Photo Tour

- Home
- Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.
|Artist
|Start Date
|Manuel Mijares
|11/08/20
|The Beat Tells (The History of Beatlemania)
|11/14/20
|Clarice Jensen
|12/04/20
|One Night of Elvis - Lee Memphis King
|01/08/21
|U22 / U2-2 (U2 Tribute Band)
|02/06/21
|The Carpenters Story (Tribute to the Carpenters)
|02/12/21
|Infected Rain
|03/06/21
|Dayseeker
|03/12/21
|The Bowie Collective (The Ultimate Live David Bowie Show)
|03/13/21
|Dayglow
|03/20/21
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|04/30/2020
|Emily Scott Robinson
|Live Stream - Stageit / Live-Stream Stage It / Virtual Music / Virtual Concert
|Verified
|10/16/2020
|Journey Tribute Trial by Fire (Tribute to Journey)
|The State Theatre / State Theatre Falls Church / State Theatre
|Verified
|03/27/2020
|Kungs
|Live Stream - Twitch / Live-Stream / Virtual Show / Virtual Music
|Verified
|03/27/2020
|Rence
|Live Stream - Twitch / Live-Stream / Virtual Show / Virtual Music
|Verified
|05/17/2020
|The Third Mind
|Black Cat
|Not Verified
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|Dakiti by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|7,693,139
|2
|
|positions by Ariana Grande
|5,259,804
|3
|
|Mood (feat. iann dior) by 24kGoldn
|4,692,604
|4
|
|Lemonade (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV) by Internet Money
|4,354,832
|5
|
|Lonely (with benny blanco) by Justin Bieber
|3,672,939
|6
!!! has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
A Winged Victory for the Sullen has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Abigail Washburn has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
AC Newman has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Adrian Belew has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Alex Cameron has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Alison Sudol has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Altin Gün has signed with Erik Selz & John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Andrew Bird has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Andy Frasco & The UN has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Aqueous has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Archers of Loaf has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
BADBADNOTGOOD has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation. (co-booked with Paradigm)
BARDO has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Bedouine has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Bendigo Fletcher has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Calexico has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Car Seat Headrest has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Charlotte Adigéry has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Chicano Batman has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Cory Wong has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
David Archuleta has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Denai Moore has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Destroyer has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Diet Cig has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
DOMi and JD Beck has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Dopapod has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Dweezil Zappa has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
É Arenas has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Elliot Moss has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Eric Bachmann has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Everything Everything has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Future Bible Heroes has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Genevieve Artadi has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Glen Hansard has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Gogo Penguin has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Goose has signed with Ethan Berlin & Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Grateful Shred has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Helena Deland has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Ibeyi has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Illuminati Hotties has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Jaga Jazzist has signed with Karl Morse & John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Jay Blakesberg has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Jean-Michel Blais has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
JMSN has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Joan Osborne has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
John Medeski has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
José James has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Jukebox the Ghost has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe has signed with Erik Selz & John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Kelly Hogan has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Khruangbin has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Kimbra has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
KNOWER has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Lady Lamb has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Les Claypool has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Loma has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Louis Cole has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Madison Cunningham has signed with Ali Hendrick & Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Man or Astro-Man? has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Margaret Glaspy has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Marketa Irglova has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Martin Sexton has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Mihali has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation. (co-booked with Paradigm)
Mk.gee has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Mt. Joy has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Naked Giants has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Natalie Prass has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Neko Case has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Nilüfer Yanya has signed with Ali Hendrick & Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Nubya Garcia has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Palehound has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Photay has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong has signed with Ethan Berlin & John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Planetarium has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Portico Quartet has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
PUP has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Red Fang has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Rhye has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Rubblebucket has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Ry X has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Shabaka and the Ancestors has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Shearwater has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Sinkane has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Sons of Kemet has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Stephin Merritt has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Sudan Archives has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Sufjan Stevens has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Sunni Colon has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Taylor McFerrin has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Tennyson has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation. (co-booked with Paradigm)
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
The Acid has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
The Claypool Lennon Delirium has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation. (co-booked with WME)
The Comet Is Coming has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
The Drums has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
The Frames has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
The Magnetic Fields has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
The MC50 (MC5) has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
The Midnight has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
The Motet has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation. (co-booked with Paradigm)
The New Mastersounds has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
The New Pornographers has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
The Swell Season has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Thumpasaurus has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Tim Hecker has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Too Many Zooz has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Toth has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Turkuaz has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Twiddle has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation. (co-booked with Paradigm)
Twin Peaks has signed with Ethan Berlin for exclusive representation.
Typhoon has signed with Erik Selz for exclusive representation.
Valley Boy has signed with Ali Hendrick for exclusive representation.
Viagra Boys has signed with John Bongiorno for exclusive representation.
Vieux Farka Toure has signed with Karl Morse for exclusive representation.
Lael Neale
TV Priest
Mess Of Wires
YEИDRY / Yendry
Fousheé / Foushee
Red City Radio
Oceanator
SPORTS
Pahua
TheHxliday