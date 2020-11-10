Music Forward Foundation To Host A Benefit Auction Of Rock Memorabilia & VIP Experiences

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The House of Blues and Live Nation’s Music Forward Foundation announced the launch of “Rocktion” a holiday auction of music memorabilia to benefit the nonprofit’s music industry education programs for under-represented youth.

The auction, which will be conducted over eBay, features collectibles that are signed by artists that include Carlos Santana, Luke Combs, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, and includes VIP music experiences with country legends Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn.

Other items up for bids include unique selections from the now closed House of Blues Los Angeles such as a piece of the stage or roof.

The auction runs from Nov. 10 to Nov. 20, 2020 and proceeds will benefit education programs for under-represented youth who hope to find careers in the music industry.

Items up for auction:

• Carlos Santana Signed LP – Blues for Salvador

• Luke Combs Signed Acoustic Rouge Guitar

• Kenny Chesney Signed CD – Here and Now

• Jewel Signed and Illustrated Mini Loog Guitar with Chord Cards

• Dierks Bentley Signed LP – The Mountain

• Imagine Dragons Signed LP – Night Visions

• OneRepublic Signed Gibson Guitar

• Stage Piece from House of Blues Sunset Blvd.

• Roof Piece from House of Blues Sunset Blvd.

• 2 VIP Tickets to a Concert & Meet and Greet with Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn in Las Vegas (2021)