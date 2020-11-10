NIVA Announces The Launch Of The National Independent Venue Foundation

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association announced the formation of the National Independent Venue Foundation, a registered non-profit 501(c)(3) that will serve as NIVA’s fundraising operation as it works to help independent music venues survive the coronavirus apocalypse.

The National Independent Venue Foundation will seek to partner and fundraise through individual, corporate and foundation donations in furtherance of its mission to preserve and support the live performance ecosystem, NIVA said.

“The National Independent Venue Foundation is built on the same guiding principles as the National Independent Venue Association. While NIVA remains the advocacy, sponsorship, and membership trade organization branch of the cause, The Foundation has been created to focus on separate, supplemental initiatives, such as the Emergency Relief Fund,” said Hal Real, president of NIVF. Real is also president of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and secretary of NIVA.

“The Foundation hopes to learn from existing best practices and training programs undertaken by NIVA’s members and expand upon them to provide education and community programming, employee training and support, and economic development initiatives to further develop both organizations’ efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion. Long-term, we hope to establish an endowment fund to assure sustainability of NIVA and Foundation programming for years to come,” Real added.

At launch, the foundation will be led by a board of directors that includes:

NIVF President: Hal Real, founder and president of World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, and secretary of NIVA

NIVF Executive Director: Rev. Moose, managing partner of Marauder, New York, and executive director of NIVA

NIVF Vice President: Tobi Parks, owner of xBk Live, Des Moines, Iowa

NIVF Secretary/ Treasurer: Laura Wilson, live music manager for The Bohemian Foundation, Fort Collins, CO

NIVF Board Member: Torrie Allen, president and CEO, Arts Midwest, Minneapolis

NIVF Board Member: Annie Brinn, senior vice president of publishing administration at Warner Music Group, Nashville, TN

NIVF Board Member; Taneshia Nash Laird, president and CEO of Newark Symphony Hall, Newark, NJ

NIVF Board Member, David M. Mayeri, founder and CEO of Berkeley Music Group – The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

“While we wait for Congressional support that would allow our industry of independent venues and promoters to survive, I’m excited to be working with the National Independent Venue Foundation on next steps that, once we are back in business, will allow every member of our community the equal opportunity to thrive,” said Tobi Parks, NIVF vice president and owner of xBk Live. “It’s more than just that feeling of being in an audience, surrounded by other fans of all backgrounds who are connecting in that moment. Our goal is to support diversity, equity, and inclusion in all levels of our industry – from fans to artists, employees to owners, and beyond.”