Report: Warner Music’s Stu Bergen To Exit The Label

(CelebrityAccess) — Stu Bergen, the longtime head of International for Warner Music is reportedly planning to step back from his leadership role at the label group in January 2021.

According to a Variety, Bergen did not provide a reason for his departure but said in an internal memo that it was time to “start a new chapter.”

“I’ll give my all to a smooth and seamless transition, before starting a new chapter of exciting professional, personal, and philanthropic pursuits,” the note continued. “Thank you to each of you for your enthusiasm, ingenuity, and camaraderie. Thank you to all the country and label heads with whom it has been my privilege to collaborate,” Bergen said in the memo obtained by Variety.

In the same memo, Max Lousada, head of recorded music at Warner, thanked Bergen for his work and said a replacement would be announced in the coming weeks.

Bergen joined WMG in 2006, assuming his current role at the label group in 2013. His C.V. also includes stints at Sony Music and Island Records, and he got his start at TVT Records in 2008 doing radio promo.