Report: Eventbrite Pulls Page For Pro Trump Rally

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and event self-management service Eventbrite has reportedly pulled a page for a rally in support of Donald Trump supporting his apparently baseless claim that the recent election was rigged in favor of his opponent, President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to Newsweek, an email provided to the rally’s organizers, Eventbrite said they removed the page promoting the march because it was in violation of its terms of service, which prohibit the spread of “harmful misinformation.”

“We’re reaching out regarding your event listing, “MARCH FOR TRUMP,” the email said, per Newsweek. “We do not permit events, content or creators that share or promote potentially harmful misinformation. In this instance, we have determined that your event violates our community guidelines and is therefore not permitted on the Eventbrite platform.”

The rally was scheduled to take place at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. on Saturday and is one of a series of such events being organized in the capital that include the “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal,” Newsweek reported.

Since losing the election last week, President Trump has firmly maintained that the election results were fraudulent and has refused to concede the race, but has so far, failed to offer any evidence to support his claims. That hasn’t stopped his supporters from rallying to the cause with prominent conservative figures such as Nicholas Fuentes, a white nationalist, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from lending their support.

According to the DCist, Jones is reportedly assembling a “Stop the Steal” caravan that’s set make its way to Washington on Friday, ahead of the rally.

As of Wednesday afternoon, its unclear if organizers for any of the planned Washington D.C. events have obtained permits.