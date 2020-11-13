Gateshead Council Greenlights New ASM Operated Arena

GATESHEAD, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Gateshead Council’s planning committee has signed off on plans for a new £260m development project that includes a new arena and multiple outdoor performance spaces in Gateshead.

The planned development, which will be located on the NewcastleGateshead waterfront at Gateshead Quays, includes a 12,500 arena, a purpose-built conference and exhibition center, restaurants, a dual branded hotel and large areas of outdoor public and performance spaces.

Venue management company ASM Global has been tapped to operate the campus, which includes both the arena and 7,000 square meters of flexible event space.

“We’ve wanted to revitalize this key site for a long time. Our long-term aspiration has always been to bring internationally recognizable facilities of this scale to not just Gateshead but the entire region,” said Councilor Martin Gannon, Gateshead Council Leader.

“This project is transformational, and today’s decision signals confidence in the North East. Newcastle Gateshead Quays will be a global leader in entertainment, leisure, and hospitality but most importantly it is about creating new employment and training opportunities for thousands at a time when they are badly needed. Despite the current challenges, we need to remember the worth of the events industry. We look forward to opening the venue late 2023,” Gannon added.