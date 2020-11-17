Lil Wayne Facing Federal Firearms Charges

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Wayne is facing federal firearms charges in Florida with a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Associated Press, Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a December 23rd arrest.

Authorities claim they found a gold-plated handgun and ammunition in his luggage during a search after the rapper arrived in Miami on a personal plane.

The Miami Herald, which first reported the arrest, said that Carter told investigators that the firearm was a Father’s Day gift. His attorney, Howard Srebnick, told the Associated Press that there are “legal questions” about firearm possession by a felon who is not considered dangerous.

“Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick told the AP, adding, “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.”

Investigators also found suspected illegal drugs during the search but as of yet, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the discovery, the AP reported.

An initial court date in the case has been set for Dec. 11th.

Carter was previously convicted on weapons charges in New York after a performance at the Beacon Theater in 2007. He was arrested again while on tour in Arizona and charged with multiple felonies, including drugs and weapons charges, and was sentenced to 36 months’ probation.

In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the wake of a 2009 drug arrest in Texas.