Report: Florida Georgia Line Signs Exclusive Touring Deal With Live Nation

(CelebrityAccess) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line have reportedly signed a long-term exclusive touring deal with Live Nation.

According to Billboard, the multi-year deal makes Live Nation their exclusive tour promoter in North America and could see the country rockers back on the road by the summer of 2021.

“This past year has given us a chance to spend more time writing, producing, and being creative, but we are itching to get back on the road,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a statement. “We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage. Our Live Nation family has been a great partner in the past, and we’re excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can’t come soon enough!”

News of the deal comes just weeks after FGL was forced to back out of their performance at the 2020 CMA Awards after Hubbard was diagnosed with COVID-19 and retreated into quarantine away from his family in the band’s tour bus for several weeks.

On Monday, he posted a photo to social media that showed him sharing a meal with his family for the first time in two weeks.