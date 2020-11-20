Sony Masterworks Takes A Stake In Theatrical Production Company Seaview

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, has acquired a 50% stake in Seaview, a leading theatrical production company.

Under the terms of their investment, SMM will collaborate with Seaview on the development on a range of new theatrical productions as well as expanding the company’s reach into film, television and podcasting in the next year.

Originally founded as a Broadway production company in 2012, Seaview is led by Tony Award-winning producer and entrepreneur Greg Nobile, who will continue in his role at the company following the acquisition.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with Sony Music Masterworks in this unprecedented venture. Seven years ago, Jana and I co-founded Seaview guided by the belief that we must invest first and foremost in artists, the narrators of our time. Masterworks’ shared commitment to artist-driven creative development and their impressive track record in the industry reaffirms our unbridled enthusiasm for this partnership, which will fuel Seaview’s slate of creative projects across all mediums and provide extraordinary opportunities for our beloved artists and creators. We are excited for all that is ahead, on Broadway and beyond,” Nobile said.

“We are thrilled to join forces on Seaview with Greg Nobile, an absolute innovator in the theatrical production community. Greg’s intuition and passion for the live stage experience combined with Sony Music Masterworks’ celebrated history, knowledge, and expertise of live theatre on Broadway, off-Broadway, and London’s West End, will help Seaview continue in its growth as an emerging powerhouse in the live theatre space. We look forward to collaborating on new opportunities and building Seaview’s robust future together,” added Sony Masterworks’ Mark Cavell.

Seaview develops and produces shows on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and on London’s West End, including the 12-time Tony Award-nominated Slave Play and the 4-time Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway, which features Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge.

Upcoming productions include the Broadway-bound musical Lempicka, which is directed by Rachel Chavkin, and a new play from Jeremy O. Harris.

Sony Masterworks’ stake in Seaview is the latest in a series of partnerships and acquisitions the label has made in the world of live entertainment. Other recent deals include an investment in the artist management and production company Terrapin Station Entertainment, and RoadCo Entertainment, a new booking agency specializing focused on live events.

Sony Masterworks has also announced deals with UK concert promoter and production company Senbla and performing arts promoter Raymond Gubbay Ltd.