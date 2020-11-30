Madrid’s WiZink Center Re-Opens With New Ventilation System

MADRID, Spain (VIP-NEWS) — Madrid´s WiZink Center will be one of the first venues opening its doors to the spectators and patrons.

This upcoming Friday 27th November, the Spanish stadium will open its doors again to hold the Spanish Paddle Championship, which will be receiving up to 2,000 attendees with a fully prepared environment and all the security measures required.

They include temperature testing on arrival of spectators, blood test for staff or social distance (as it was already done during the 12 concerts already hold in the summer), with a reduced capacity, always under the authorized 40%, and leaving at least 2 seats of distance between groups, when regulations only ask for one seat of distance.

For this new reopening, they have improved all the ventilation systems to nullify recirculation of the air and to force its complete renovation with external air. These guarantees that all the 160.000 cubic meters of the air inside the venue, are completely renovated every 12 minutes.

With those improvements, the Spanish venue gets an IDA 2 air quality, very close to IDA 1 (when regulations only ask for an IDA3). The main goal is to get an air quality, external and filtered, even better to the one we get on in an open-air space in an urban area.

WiZink Center has been one of the first international venues to open its doors to the public with music live shows and sporting events.

The first show after lockdown was held on July 3rd, performed by Spanish rockstar Loquillo, with more than 1.700 people; followed by DJ Nano on the 18th and two shows of Operacion Triunfo 2020 (a Spanish TV singing contest) on the 25th and 26th July; all of them around 1.000 and 1.500 spectators.

Also, the Spanish venue hosted a 9 concerts festival in September, Madrid Summer Fest, with shows of Spanish and international artists such as Ara Malikian, Pablo López or Izal, with special seating features and up to 2.000 people in each show.