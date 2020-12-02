Premier Music Group Acquires Music Supervisor Search Party Inc

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Premier Music Group, a music agency launched in 2017 y Downtown Music co-founders Josh Deutsch and Terence Lam, has acquired music supervision company Search Party Inc.

Following the acquisition, the two companies will be consolidated into Premier, with Search Party’s current team continuing in their roles at the company, including founder Randall Poster, who has been named Creative Director.

Deutsch and Poster have a long established relationship that dates back to grade school when the two music execs were growing in up New York City.

“Can you imagine how much fun it is to all of a sudden have this exciting new opportunity with someone you’ve known since you were 12 years old?” says Poster. “We have always collaborated with the most interesting and important artists, songwriters and producers to create inspiring work. Josh has always held himself to the highest standards in the industry. It makes me feel great how excited he is to embrace not only me but the team I’ve cultivated and the work that we’ve done. In these transformative times, I can’t say enough about that support, friendship and fortification.”

The acquisition of Search Party is the second major investment in music supervision for Premier, following the 2019 acquisition of boutique music supervision firm Wool & Tusk.