South Korea Updates Military Service Laws To Allow BTS Members To Delay Entering The Military

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — The Government of South Korea has made a key change to a long-standing law that will allow the members of K-pop icons BTS to delay their compulsory military service.

The law previously required all male citizens of South Korea to spend at least two years in the nation’s armed forces by the time they were thirty, meaning that they must begin their enlistment period by the time they reach 28.

Under the revised law, artists and idols that have reached national prominence can further delay starting their mandatory service for an additional two years.

The change is likely a relief for the members of BTS, who range in age between 23 and 27 and comes just a week after the group became the first South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Life Goes On” which is performed almost entirely in Korean.