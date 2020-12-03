The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Producer Tom Werman

Tom Werman produced hit albums for Cheap Trick, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Molly Hatchet, Ted Nugent and Poison and then chucked it all to run a B&B in the Berkshires! Listen to hear how Tom lived up to his parents’ expectations, even getting an MBA, before jumping ship for CBS Records and a legendary career in music.

