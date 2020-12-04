Initial Lineup For ILMC’s Virtual Production Meeting Announced

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The initial slate of speakers for the 14th annual ILMC Production Meeting has been announced, with productions managers that include Chris Kansy (Roger Waters, Nine Inch Nails), Jesse Sandler (Bon Jovi), and Bill Leabody (Coldplay) lined up to appear.

As with the rest of next year’s ILMC, IPM 14 will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 and will cover a range of topics that include concert trucking and event sustainability.

As well, in light of the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the live industry, the panel will also focus on the extremely important issue of crew health and mental wellbeing.

IPM delegates will also have access to breakout sessions from the Green Events & Innovations Conference (which takes place simultaneously), as well as focused interviews, specialized Production Notes and social and networking opportunities, such as private meeting rooms and speedmeetings.

Veteran gaffers already confirmed to participate include Chris Kansy (Roger Waters, Nine Inch Nails), Jesse Sandler (Bon Jovi), Bill Leabody (Coldplay), Wob Roberts (One Direction, Sam Smith), Tony Gittins (Depeche Mode), Chris Marsh (Ed Sheeran), Jason Danter (Lady Gaga, Madonna) and Arthur Kemish (Taylor Swift).

Discounted early bird tickets are already available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ilmc-33-virtually-live-registration-128607260779