UMG Launches Mercury Studios

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the launch of Mercury Studios, a new content studio aimed at creating music-based storytelling.

Mercury Studios content will include performance/live, factual/reality, scripted, artist and filmmaker partnerships and remastering and audio originals via film and television content, podcasts and short form content.

In addition to content development and production, Mercury Studios will include film and television producer, Eagle Rock Entertainment and build on their library that already includes more than 2,000 hours of programming and more than 800 titles of original documentaries.

Media exec Alice Webb, who was named CEO of Eagle Rock, will helm Mercury Studios, reporting to UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

Eagle Rock’s content includes recordings of live performances by Sam Smith, Glass Animals and The Streets, the last of which won the UKMVA’s Best Music Film Award for 2020. ERE’s library of nearly 2,000 hours of programming and more than 800 titles of original documentaries, television and film content including the Grammy Award-nominated documentary Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool and current Grammy Award nominee, That Little Ol’ Band from Texas, the story of ZZ Top, will be housed in Mercury Studios.

ERE’s catalogue also includes performances and concert footage from artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ella Fitzgerald, Queen and Dr Dre.

“Music is a passion – it touches every part of our lives, which is why Mercury Studios is such an exciting proposition. We are unique – bringing together expertise from across music, film and television in factual, scripted, premium audio, performance and so much more. We can offer creators a vibrant space to realize the projects they are truly passionate about, tapping into the wealth of expertise we have access to. We are also keen to welcome new blood: talented, ambitious people who want to make distinctive, relevant content with music at its heart,” said CEO Alice Webb.