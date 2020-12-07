Justin Bieber To Return To The Stage For Ticketed New Year’s Eve Livestream

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Bieber is set to return to the stage on New Year’s Even for his first live performance since 2017.

The “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber,” livestream kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 31 starting at 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” said Justin Bieber. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

While he hasn’t been touring in the last few years, Bieber has been busy in the studio and notched up a trio of hits in 2020, including “Holy,” with Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.

T-Mobile punters will be able to access the show for free through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by via www.JustinBieberNYE.com while the hoi polloi will need to cough up $25 clams for a ticket.

Access to the streamed performance will be limited and will end on Jan. 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET.