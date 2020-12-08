Allied Properties Helps Massey Hall Expand Revitalization Plans

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Toronto’s Massey Hall on Tuesday announced that Canadian real estate developer Allied Properties has made a major contribution to the ongoing restoration of Massey Hall.

The contribution allows Massey Hall to expand the scope of the original project and will see the multi-purpose performance facility renamed as Allied Music Centre, home of historic Massey Hall.

“We’re truly grateful for the opportunity to partner with historic Massey Hall,” said Michael Emory, President & CEO of Allied. “This partnership will enable us to contribute meaningfully to our communities. It will also enable us to propel our vision over an extended period of time and to enrich the experience of the many creative organizations and people who use our urban workspace across the country.”

Planned enhancements at Massey include newly announced performance venues located in the 7-storey tower adjacent to the National Historic Site.

These additional spaces include:

The Theatre – A 100-seat intimate multi-format concert space intended to serve as a launch pad for up-and-coming artists. The Theatre features retractable seating, allowing it to transition between a traditional theater to a standing-room club.

The Studio – an purpose designed and acoustically treated state-of-the-art recording facility, which can serve as a rehearsal space, a wired classroom, or a space for rising artists.

Artists’ Lab. – A professionally designed music workspace with digital audio workstations and a unique instrument library, acoustically treated practice rooms, and more.

The Lounge – A casual gathering place for artists, industry, and fans that also provides a view of the city’s skyline.

“In Allied, we have found a partner who shares our values, believes in our mission, and from day one wanted to know what they could do to make the Massey Hall Revitalization even more impactful to the community,” said Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. “As a result, their insightful and meaningful investment is not only bringing Massey Hall a significant step closer to reopening, but also serving as the catalyst for expanded scope, adding a new performance venue and dedicated spaces for artist development and music education. We are immeasurably grateful for this remarkable contribution to Canada’s music scene!”