Vinyl Sales Hit An All-Time High Thanks To Record Store Day

(Hypebot) — Record Store Day’s Black Friday, November 27th sale pushed vinyl album sales to its biggest week ever according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data dating back to 1991.

In the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 1.253 million vinyl albums sold, a jump of 56%)

It’s also only the second time that weekly vinyl album sales topped 1 million. The last time was 1.243 million sold in the week ending Dec. 26, 2019.

The Top 5 in vinyl album sales according to Billboard:

“The top-selling vinyl album in the week ending Dec. 3 was Harry Styles’ Fine Line, with 15,000 copies sold (up 12%); it rises 2-1 on the latest Vinyl Albums chart (dated Dec. 12). Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to the A Charlie Brown Christmas TV special was the No. 2 vinyl seller of the week (rising 5-2 with 11,000; up 37%) while Queen’s Greatest Hits was the No. 3 biggest-selling LP of the week (up 4-3 with just under 11,000; up 26%). Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (6-4 with 10,000; up 70%) and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (1-5 with just under 10,000; down 36%) round out the top five.”