Rob Stevenson Named A Partner At 300 Entertainment

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted A&R exec Rob Stevenson has joined 300 Entertainment as a newly minted partner at the firm.

Stevenson, who previously worked with 300 Entertainment co-founder & CEO Kevin Liles at Island Def Jam, will take on a strategic business development role at the firm, overseeing several key projects, including new initiatives in distribution, publishing, and consumer engagement.

“Rob and I share a very clear vision of an artist and digital first company. His experience, leadership, and love for music makes him a perfect fit amongst our senior leadership team. As partner, he will work directly with me at creating the next chapter in the book of 300,” said Liles.

During his time at Def Jam, Stevenson signed and oversaw the careers of some of te biggest names in rock, alternative, and pop, including The Killers, Fall Out Boy, and Sum 41, among others.

Stevenson also served in senior roles at other labels, including Virgin America, EMI, Republic Records, where he led the A&R team, and managed the relaunch of the iconic label Casablanca Records.

“I’m excited to write this next chapter of my career with the team that helped me begin my journey in the music business. In so many ways this doesn’t feel like a new job, but a return home. I’m looking forward to working with Kevin and the 300 team to craft a modern definition of what a record label is, and how best to support artists, today,” Stevenson said.