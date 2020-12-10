The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Musician Noel Paul Stookey

Noel Paul Stookey was “Paul” in Peter, Paul & Mary. Listen to Noel tell stories of Greenwich Village in the early sixties, the folk scene, turning Albert Grossman on to Bob Dylan, having hits, being on the road, embracing Christianity and keepin’ on keepin’ on, writing and performing to this day. Noel is erudite and articulate and it’s a thrill to hear him opine on what once was, he was there, and soon this era will be lost to the sands of time. This is a treat.



