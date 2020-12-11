Jennifer Way Named SVP Marketing At Sony Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville has promoted Jennifer Way to the post of Senior Vice President, Marketing.

In her new role, Way will lead the label’s marketing efforts, including artist team leads, brand partnerships and digital, as well as creative services for Sony Music Nashville, and its imprints, Arista, Columbia and RCA Nashville. She will report directly to Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO Randy Goodman.

Way joined Sony Music Nashville’s marketing team in 2016 and has since led campaigns for Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Mitchell Tenpenny and Tenille Townes, among others.

Following her graduation from Berklee College of Music, Way signed on with UMG Nashville, where she toiled for more than a decade, helping to launch the careers of such entertainers as Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

A survivor of colon cancer, Way has also turned her marketing chops to social causes and has helped to organize partnerships between artists and organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of America.

“I’m so thankful to Randy for his belief in me and entrusting me to lead this remarkable team,” said Way. “Under his vision and leadership, Sony Music Nashville has become not only one of the most exciting label groups in music today, but also one of the greatest places to work, with a culture that enables our team to thrive. I love the SMN Family – this team and our roster of artists – and I couldn’t be more honored or excited for this opportunity, as we navigate this ever-changing marketplace and continue to write this exciting chapter for Sony Music Nashville.”

“Since joining SMN, Jen has exhibited an understanding of and the ability to adapt to the changing nature of the market and its impact on what marketing needs to look like in the future. That’s never been more vital than it is right now.” Goodman continues, “I know Jen and the amazing team she will be leading will ensure our market place leadership in that regard,” added Goodman.