Spotify’s Long Tail Of Artists Grew 42% In 2020

(Hypebot) — More than 60,000 artists had more than 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify at some point during 2020. That’s up 42% from 42,000 in 2019.

6,500 of those artists released music on Spotify for the first time in 2020, a 180% increase from the previous year.

Playlists are the most important vehicle for music discovery on Spotify, and in 2020 more than 64,000 artists were added to an official Spotify playlist for the first time.

The new stats come just as artists unpack their Spotify Wrapped year-end report and review their own highs and lows.

Spotify reviews its full year of improvements to the Spotify For Artists platform here.