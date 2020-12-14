Ramon Alvarez-Smikle Named VP Of Urban Digital Marketing At Interscope

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ramon Alvarez-Smikle has been promoted to the post of Senior Vice President, Head of Urban Digital Marketing at Interscope Records.

In this newly created role, Alvarez-Smikle will lead Interscope’s digital marketing efforts on behalf of the label’s hip-hop and R&B/Soul roster.

Alvarez-Smikle will continue to be based out of IGA’s Santa Monica headquarters, where he will report to Gary Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer/Global Head of Streaming & Strategy at Interscope Geffen A&M.

“Ramon is both highly strategic and enormously creative in his approach to digital marketing,” said Kelly in making the announcement. “He’s been a key player on the Interscope team, and we are happy to have him take on an even larger role within the company.”

A veteran of digital music marketing, Alvarez-Smikle joined IGA in 2016 and over the past four years, led marketing campaigns for artists such as J. Cole, Playboi Carti, 6LACK, Juice WRLD, Sheck Wes, Benny Blanco, among others.

Prior to joining Interscope, Alvarez-Smikle served as Music Partnerships Manager at music identification service Shazam, helping to secure label partnerships with the company.

He began his career at the Recording Academy where he handled social media marketing and writing for Grammy.com.