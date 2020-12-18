Jägermeister Donates $1 Million To Support NIVA”s Emergency Relief Fund

(CelebrityAccess) — Adult beverage maker Jägermeister and the National Independent Venue Association announced the formation of a long-term partnership with an eye towards helping to save America’s independent live music venues.

The partnership kicks off with a $1 million donation from Jägermeister to NIVA to support the organization’s Emergency Relief Fund, which provides a crucial financial backstop for venues that are on the brink of dissolution amid the pandemic shutdown.

Additionally, NIVA and Jägermeister will collaborate through 2021 on future projects to help raise awarness and provide support for the fund and the independent music community.

“The global pandemic has left the nightlife industry feeling paralyzed, and we’re committed to helping our partners find their footing during these difficult times. Through both our partnership with NIVA and our Save the Night initiative, we’re looking forward to offering independent live music venues and the surrounding communities the support they need to push forward & continue creating the art we love,” said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer at Mast – Jägermeister US.

“Jägermeister’s generous donation will be a lifeline for venues at the greatest risk of going under due to the pandemic. While we wait for Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act, it’s more important than ever to provide relief through the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. We’re incredibly grateful for this contribution and know it will make all the difference for the independent venues which receive this much-needed help,” added NIVA treasurer Stephen Sternschein.