Denver’s El Chapultepec To Close For Good After 83 Years

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — El Chapultepec, a Denver restaurant and jazz club that has been a fixture of the city’s nightlife for more than 80 years, is closing for good.

“Krantz family sends our love to all who this decision affects, we did not take it lightly. The Pec is a living, breathing, member of both our family and the Denver community. The decision was multifactorial and though we know it’s the right thing to do. We morn with you,” the club’s owners announced in a post on Facebook.

According to Denver-based 5280.com, El Chapultepec owners said COVID-19 was a factor in the decision to close the venue but not the only driving force.

Anna Diaz, a spokesperson for the club said that changes to the neighborhood, including the construction of Coors Field and the expansion of the local bar scene were also factors in the closure.

“Denver is different than it used to be. 20th and Market is different than it used to be…Unfortunately, Denver’s outgrown us,” Diaz said.

The club, which originally opened as restaurant following the repeal of prohibition in 1933, was acquired by Jerry Krantz in 1968 and converted into a concert venue.

“This one hits our entire jazz community hard,” Nicole Mattson, co-owner of Nocturne jazz bar told 5280. “Every jazz musician and fan in Denver has memories from the Pec, the most beloved jazz staple in the community. It was a cultural institution, a landmark of music for Denver. Losing the Pec is akin to losing the CBGB when it closed in New York City.”