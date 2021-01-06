Neil Young Sells A 50% Stake In His Songwriting Catalog To Hipgnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary folk and rock singer-songwriter Neil Young has become the latest major legacy artist to sell a substantial portion of his songwriting credits to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd.

Hipgnosis announced Wednesday that it has acquired half of the copyrights for Young’s 1,180 song catalog, including hits such as ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Harvest Moon’

Young’s deal with Hipgnosis follows on the heels of similar deals the music investment fund announced this week, including the acquisitions of the catalogs of noted producer Jimmy Iovine and former Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

In announcing the deal, Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis acknowledged Young’s long-standing reticence to fully monetize his catalogue.

“We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs. There will never be a ‘Burger of Gold’ but we will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them on Neil’s terms,” he said.