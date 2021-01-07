James Burtson Named President At CAA, Carol Sawdye Hired As CFO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency on Thursday announced the promotion of James Burtson to the role of President at the talent agency.

“The primary role of CAA President is understanding that leading is actually serving, and throughout his tenure with CAA, Jim has been tireless in his pursuit of furthering the company’s interests,” said CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett. “He is a world-class leader with profound insight into the opportunities ahead as the media, sports and technology landscapes, and CAA itself, continue to evolve. Jim has been an essential partner to us in every way since the day he joined five years ago, helping drive the tremendous growth of our diversified and global platform. His genuine, collaborative nature, high regard among colleagues, and deep connection to our client-focused purpose, position him and CAA for even greater success in the years ahead.”

“In an ever more global and complex environment, there has never been more demand for CAA’s insight and services. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities and operations to meet the challenges of the changing business landscape while creating and capturing broader opportunities for our clients and partners,” added Burtson. “I am thrilled to play a larger role, alongside the entire leadership team, to chart the agency’s future for everyone at CAA as well as our clients at this transformational moment in our business.”

Prior to his promotion, Burtson served as CAA’s chief financial officer after joining the agency in 2015. His resume also includes senior roles at Time Warner Inc, where he lead the company’s global mergers & acquisitions, as well as investor relations. He also held senior roles at Clear Channel and J.P. Morgan.

In addition, CAA announced the hire of Carol Sawdye to step into the newly vacated role of Chief Financial Officer at the agency. Sawdye joins CAA from global accountancy PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. She’s also held senior roles at the National Basketball Association, where she was EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP where she served as CFO and COO.

“Carol brings a wealth of strategic, financial and operational experience, coupled with a deep understanding of what it means to lead in a global service organization. I have every confidence that she will be an invaluable colleague and partner in ensuring that our momentum for the company and clients continues long into the future,” said Burtson.

Following the leadership shakeup, Richard Lovett, CAA’s former President, as well as Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd will continue in their roles as CAA Co-Chairmen.