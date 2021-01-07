The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Todd Rundgren

We cover a lot of ground here. We start with an investigation into Todd’s imminent virtual tour, and then move on to such topics as his engineering of “Stage Fright,” the recording of “We’re an American Band,” the rescuing and resuscitation of Badfinger’s “Straight Up,” the end of Todd’s relationship with Albert Grossman, his sale of his “Bat Out of Hell” royalty points to finance his Hawaii estate, the reversion of his rights and… Rundgren’s a thinker. You’ll not only learn about Todd’s career choices, you’ll gain insight into your own. A legend speaks!

