Facebook Pages Redesign Hides Likes, Emphasizes Followers

(Hypebot) — Facebook is rolling out redesigned Facebook Pages to hide Likes, emphasize Followers, and add features that make it easier for musicians and creators to build community.

New features include a dedicated News Feed and Q&A more to increase engagement.

What’s New via Facebook:

Redesigned layout that’s simpler and more intuitive

that’s simpler and more intuitive Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans

to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages

between personal profile and Pages Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access

giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access Actionable insights and more relevant notifications

and more relevant notifications Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts

Focus On Followers

Facebook is removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify how users connect with their favorite Pages.

“Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.”

Q&A Format

To support interactive conversations, Facebook has introduced a new text-based Q&A format.

Dedicated News Feed and New Ways to Engage

Facebook is bringing News Feed to Pages for the first time.

Pages can now discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans.

“To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers’ News Feed, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.”

To learn more, visit the Facebook Help Center.