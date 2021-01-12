Dr. Fauci Hopeful Concerts Can Return In The Fall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases said he thinks concerts may be able to return to scale by the fall of 2021.

Dr. Fauci’s comments came during a discussion of the live sector during a conversation with Maurine D. Knighton, Program Director for the Arts, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation during the the virtual APAP|NYC+ 2021 Conference.

“If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience. I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating. We’ll be back in the theaters — performers will be performing, audiences will be enjoying it. It will happen,” Dr. Fauci said.

However, Fauci sounded some cautionary notes and underscored the continued importance of wearing mask, and of ensuring that venues have adequate ventilation and air filtration systems.

Watch the highlights of the interview here: